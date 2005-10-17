Asahi Boosts ETFE Capacity

Asahi Glass will invest about $26 million to expand capacity for ethylene/tetrafluoroethylene copolymer by 20% at a plant in Lancashire, England. The company is set to begin construction in January 2006 and complete the project one year later. The company estimates that the global ETFE market is growing at 5% annually. The product is used in construction materials and as wire insulation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter