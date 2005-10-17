Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Cotton to Receive Monie A. Ferst Award

October 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

F . Albert Cotton, W. T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Chair Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M University, will receive Sigma Xi's Monie A. Ferst Award at ceremonies on Oct. 22, in College Station, Texas. The award will be presented at a dinner following a symposium in Cotton's honor entitled A Celebration of 50 Years of Leadership in Science Research Education. The symposium will feature lectures by several of Cotton's former graduate students.

The Ferst Award is given annually to a scientist who has made notable contributions to the motivation and encouragement of research through education. It consists of a medal and $5,000.

John P. Fackler Jr., distinguished professor of chemistry, Texas A&M University; Hongcai Zhou, assistant professor of chemistry, Miami University; and Marye Anne Fox, chancellor, University of California, San Diego, are scheduled symposium speakers.

Cotton was selected for the award by a committee of three members of the Georgia Institute of Technology Chapter of Sigma Xi, the chair of the society's Committee on Awards, and Sigma Xi's senior southeast regional director.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE