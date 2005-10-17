Cotton to Receive Monie A. Ferst Award

F . Albert Cotton, W. T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Chair Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M University, will receive Sigma Xi's Monie A. Ferst Award at ceremonies on Oct. 22, in College Station, Texas. The award will be presented at a dinner following a symposium in Cotton's honor entitled A Celebration of 50 Years of Leadership in Science Research Education. The symposium will feature lectures by several of Cotton's former graduate students.
The Ferst Award is given annually to a scientist who has made notable contributions to the motivation and encouragement of research through education. It consists of a medal and $5,000.
John P. Fackler Jr., distinguished professor of chemistry, Texas A&M University; Hongcai Zhou, assistant professor of chemistry, Miami University; and Marye Anne Fox, chancellor, University of California, San Diego, are scheduled symposium speakers.
Cotton was selected for the award by a committee of three members of the Georgia Institute of Technology Chapter of Sigma Xi, the chair of the society's Committee on Awards, and Sigma Xi's senior southeast regional director.
