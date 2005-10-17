Jubilant Buys U.S. Clinical Trials Outfit

India's Jubilant Organosys has paid $33.5 million to buy Target Research Associates, a clinical research company based in Berkeley Heights, N.J. According to Jubilant, the deal will allow Target to offer its U.S. clients the ability to conduct clinical trials in India, where Jubilant operates a 54-bed clinical research facility. The transaction marks the first time that an Indian company has acquired a U.S. clinical research organization, Jubilant says.
