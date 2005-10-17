Schulman Faces Proxy Fight

Investment firm Barington Capital has begun a proxy contest by nominating three people for election to the board of directors of A. Schulman, an Akron, Ohio-based polymer compounder. The nominees are Phillip D. Ashkettle, who has been CEO of both M. A. Hanna and Reichhold Chemicals; Thomas C. Bohrer, former chief operating officer of International Specialty Products; and Barington CEO James A. Mitarotonda. Barington notes that over the past 10 years, the price of Schulman's stock has fallen approximately 37% while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased more than 112%.
