Velsicol Sold to Arsenal

Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired Chicago-based Velsicol Chemical for an undisclosed sum. Arsenal calls the privately held firm the world’s largest producer of hexachlorocyclopentadiene and derivatives. It also makes plastics additives and food preservatives.
The deal is the second specialty chemicals buy in recent weeks for Arsenal, which just acquired family-owned Reilly Industries for $250 million.
Velsicol CEO Arthur R. Sigel says Arsenal’s resources will help his company increase its focus on “technical innovation and product line growth.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter