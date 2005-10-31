Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Schering-Plough Sees 'Turnaround' after Rough Patch

by Rick Mullin
October 31, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Pharmaceuticals

Proclaiming the beginning of a corporate “turnaround phase,” Schering-Plough CEO Fred Hassan reported last week that third-quarter earnings for the recently struggling drugmaker were triple those of 2004.

Net earnings hit $43 million, compared with $14 million in the third quarter of 2004. Sales of $2.3 billion were 15% higher than they were a year ago. Results were boosted by strong sales of key products, including cholesterol-lowering drugs marketed in partnership with Merck.

Previously head of Pharmacia, Hassan turned down the vice chairman post at Pfizer after Pfizer acquired the rival firm. He took the helm at Schering-Plough in 2003 amid falling sales due to loss of patent protection for Claritin, the $3 billion-a-year antihistamine. Schering-Plough was also forced to pay $500 million to FDA to resolve manufacturing compliance issues and faced a Securities & Exchange Commission probe and civil action related to inappropriate information disclosure.

Hassan’s immediate actions included eliminating more than 1,000 jobs and implementing other cost-cutting measures. Hassan cited supply-chain upgrades as key to improved third-quarter performance.

“Schering-Plough has halted a downward spiral of performance,” the CEO said. “We are now driving growth and steadily building strength.” The company will focus on developing its pipeline and product portfolio, he said, indicating that it will pursue licensing and comarketing partnerships.

This year, Schering-Plough has inked development and commercialization agreements with Centocor for golimumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody being developed for rheumatoid arthritis, and with Millennium Pharmaceuticals for Integrilin, an acute coronary syndrome treatment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nektar Ends Inhaled Insulin Programs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amgen, Takeda Ink Big Licensing Deal
Wyeth Cutbacks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE