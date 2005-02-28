Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Tsunami Response

February 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The earthquake and Tsunami that hit Southeast Asia in December 2004 killed hundreds of thousands of people and drove more than a million from their homes across the region. As a contribution to the rebuilding effort, the American Chemical Society will provide materials that will help train new elementary and high school math and science teachers in Indonesia, which was hardest hit by the natural disaster. Individuals can contribute to this effort in person at the ACS national meeting in San Diego; by downloading payment forms from the ACS website, http://www.chemistry.org/tsunami.html, and mailing in a contribution; or by calling the Office of Society Services at (800) 227-5558. Donations will be accepted through March 31.

Hundreds of new schools and libraries will be built in the region in the near term to replace buildings that were destroyed. Already, the Indonesian Ministry of Education & Culture has invited contributions of K&#150;12 math and science education textbooks, books, and other teacher-training resources. Books written in English will be accepted.

At the San Diego meeting, participants can make cash donations to the ACS Tsunami Relief Campaign in the exposition hall at the convention center (booth 821). Cash donations will be used to cover the purchase price of selected teacher-training materials developed by the ACS Education Division and the cost of shipping them to a collection center in Mississippi. Donations in the amounts of $30, $50, $100, or other amounts will support the purchase and shipment of teacher-training offerings such as "Inquiry in Action," which helps elementary and middle school students learn basic concepts in the process of scientific investigation; "The Best of WonderScience," activities that will help 3rd- through 6th-grade students better understand science concepts; and "SourceBook, Version 2.0," which is full of instructional ideas and information for effective high school student learning in chemistry.

Meeting participants also are welcome to stop by the booth and express their interest in donating other K&#150;12 education materials that have been published in the past five years and are in good condition. More information about how individuals can offer to make an in-kind donation is available at http://www.chemistry.org/tsunami.html.

Cash contributions and the fair market value of in-kind contributions, as determined by the donor, are tax deductible to the maximum extent allowed by law. In addition to underwriting the costs of the campaign and contributing other educational materials, ACS will contribute the cost of shipping all materials from Mississippi to the affected regions.

Also, through its Project Bookshare, which was established in 1984, ACS has collected chemistry textbooks and journals from donors and shipped them to libraries around the world. More than 80 tons of donated materials are sent to developing countries and minority-serving institutions in the U.S. each year. The generosity of ACS members, U.S. corporations, institutions of higher learning, and others has made Project Bookshare a true national and international success.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
American Association for Chemistry Teachers offers resources for remote teaching and learning
Donations to 50 Forward campaign matched through Giving Tuesday
ACS-Hach Professional Development Grants available

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE