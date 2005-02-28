Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Capsuled Carbene

Transient intermediate is stabilized inside a cage at room temperature

by RON DAGANI
February 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

LONG LIFE
[+]Enlarge
When fluorophenoxycarbene is generated from a diazirine inside a hemicarcerand, it can persist for days.
When fluorophenoxycarbene is generated from a diazirine inside a hemicarcerand, it can persist for days.

ORGANIC CHEMISTRY

For the first time, a transient singlet carbene has been trapped--and stabilized--for days inside the cavity of a cage molecule at ambient temperature, according to chemists at Rutgers University.

For decades, chemists have stabilized and studied transient carbenes by creating them in frozen matrices at very low temperatures. This approach, however, limits the types of studies that can be carried out on these fleeting intermediates. Researchers also have learned how to make carbenes that are intrinsically so stable that they can be isolated and stored in a bottle. But how do you extrinsically stabilize at ordinary temperatures a carbene that normally dimerizes or reacts with nearby molecules within milliseconds?

Robert A. Moss, Ralf Warmuth, Ronald R. Sauers, and coworkers Xuejun Liu and Gaosheng Chu accomplished this by confining the carbene inside a cage structure known as a hemicarcerand [Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., published online Feb. 21, http://www3.interscience.wiley.com/cgi-bin/abstract/109930253]. They first encased 3-fluoro-3-phenoxydiazirine inside the cage and then photolyzed it to generate fluorophenoxycarbene. This particular carbene was chosen, in part, because it's unlikely to react with the cage.

Fluorophenoxycarbene does, however, react in an acid-catalyzed process with water molecules that diffuse into the hemicarcerand. But when the researchers made sure that pyridine was present in the reaction mixture to soak up any stray protons, the carbene persisted in its cage for days without any reaction.

Among the advantages of this approach, Moss points out, is that they were able to record the carbene's nuclear magnetic resonance spectra and deduce that it prefers the more compact--but less stable--cis conformation inside the cage. This approach also allows them to study how the carbene reacts with small probe species that slip into the cage--something not possible in cryogenic matrices.

Chemistry professor Matthew S. Platz of Ohio State University calls the Rutgers paper "a landmark result" and says it "will excite the organic chemistry community."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thorium-thorium bonding marks actinide milestone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicon-carbonyl complex is stable at room temperature
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Search For Cyanoform Is Over

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE