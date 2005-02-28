Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Codexis Will Acquire Jülich Fine Chemicals

by Michael McCoy
February 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Shaw
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY MICHAEL MCCOY
Credit: PHOTO BY MICHAEL MCCOY

Codexis has acquired Germany's Jlich Fine Chemicals in a bid to expand its customer base and geographic reach.

Codexis, partially spun off from the biotechnology firm Maxygen in 2002, applies a microbe engineering technique called DNA shuffling to the fermentation and enzymatic production of pharmaceutical chemicals. The Redwood City, Calif., firm has production improvement agreements with companies such as Eli Lilly, DSM, and Novartis, and last year it signed a $10 million deal with Pfizer.

Jülich sells off-the-shelf enzymes and chiral intermediates and offers R&D services in biocatalysis. Codexis CEO Alan Shaw says Jlich will provide a base of operations in Europe as well as a vehicle for selling novel enzymes that Codexis has developed but never marketed.

According to Shaw, the deal is part of a larger plan to create what he calls "the superpower in biocatalysis." Codexis' early customers sought to lower the cost of making already-marketed pharmaceuticals. The Pfizer deal extended Codexis' technology to unapproved drugs, and now Jlich will provide contact with researchers in the earliest phases of process development, Shaw says.

Codexis posted a $7.0 million loss in 2003, the last year for which figures are available, on sales of $8.4 million. Shaw anticipates considerable growth in 2005 and says he hopes to launch an initial public offering of stock in the next two to three years. "Our ambition is to make shuffling technology a standard operating system in pharmaceutical chemical process development," he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ginkgo to back Merck with biocatalysts
Lonza, WuXi STA sign omnibus service deals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyris will sell farnesene plant to DSM

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE