Divisions Issue Calls for Papers

Calls for papers for the fall 2005 ACS national meeting (Aug. 28-Sept. 1) have been issued. The preliminary program for the meeting in Washington, D.C., will be published in the July 4 issue of C&EN; the technical program will be in the Aug. 8 issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.
ACS's Online Abstract Submittal System (OASYS) will open on Feb. 28 for Washington, D.C., submissions. Please visit OASYS at http://oasys.acs.org/oasys.htm. In the event that electronic submission is not possible, copies of the ACS standard abstract form are available from the Office of Society Services by calling (800) 227-5558. They also are available from all ACS technical division secretaries; from committee program chairs; and from the Department of Technical Division Advancement, ACS, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; phone (202) 872-4401, fax (202) 776-8299, e-mail: abstract@acs.org.
"Handbook for Speakers," ACS Bulletin No. 8, also is available from the Department of Technical Division Advancement and the Office of Society Services. Write to Office of Society Services, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; or phone (800) 227-5558.
