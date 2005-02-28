Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Pharmaceuticals

People

by Deanna Miller
February 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 9
Academe

HARVARD UNIVERSITY
Cambridge, Mass.

Erin K. O'Shea, professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the University of California, San Francisco, has been named professor of molecular and cellular biology at Harvard and codirector of the Bauer Center for Genomics Research. She will start her new positions in August. O'Shea joined the UCSF faculty in 1993. She holds an A.B. in biochemistry from Smith College, Northampton, Mass., and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA (UCF)
Orlando, Fla.

Kevin D. Belfield is the new chairman of the chemistry department in the College of Arts & Sciences. Belfield, who has been at UCF since 1998, holds the rank of professor and has a joint appointment in the College of Optics & Photonics. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from Rochester Institute of Technology, in New York, and Ph.D. in chemistry from Syracuse University.

Associations

AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Washington, D.C.

Brian Crawford has started as senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group. He comes from John Wiley & Sons, where he was vice president and scientific, technical, and medical publishing director for global life and medical sciences. After working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and Long Island University, Crawford began his publishing career in 1985. Crawford holds a Ph.D. in biophysics from Johns Hopkins University.

Business

BASF CORP.
Florham Park, N.J.

Calvin Emanuel has been named business manager for industrial applications in the intermediates new business development unit. Emanuel joined BASF in 2000, in the company's professional development program, working in process development positions in the fiber intermediates business. He earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Wayne State University, Detroit.

Ron J. Levin has been appointed manager of leather applications in the performance chemicals business. He will be based in Charlotte, N.C. Prior to joining BASF in 1990, Levin worked for Buckman Laboratories. In 2002, he led strategic planning for BASF's functional polymers business in North America. He has a B.S. in chemistry from Indiana University, Bloomington, and an M.B.A. from Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Frank Stein has been appointed business director in the intermediates new business development unit. He joined BASF in 1994 as laboratory leader in the ammonia lab in Ludwigshafen, Germany. From 2002 until recently, Stein served in the global intermediates business as head of new business development for life sciences. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Göttingen, in Germany.

DEGUSSA AG<br > Düsseldorf, Germany

There are two changes in the coatings and colorants business in Parsippany, N.J.

Gino Kuijpers, previously marketing manager for colorants, has been appointed marketing director for the colorants business line in Europe and the Middle East. He was worked in the chemical industry since 1985.

Martin Welp has started as managing director of Degussa Colortrend B.V. He began his career in the chemical industry in 1987 and has been with Degussa since 2001.

Other companies

Jeffrey Duggan has been named vice president of analytical operations at Midwest BioResearch, Evanston, Ill. Most recently, he served as head of the bioanalytical laboratory at NeoPharm Inc. He has also held senior research positions at Pfizer/Pharmacia, PE-SCIEX Corp., Perkin-Elmer, and Sandoz. Duggan attended the University of Illinois, Chicago, where he earned a B.S. in biological sciences and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in plant physiology and biochemistry.

Ving J. Lee has been named CEO and chief scientific officer at CB Research & Development, New Castle, Del. He joined the company in early 2004 after serving as a consultant since 1999. From 2002 to 2004, Lee was chief scientific officer and vice president of discovery research at Anacor Pharmaceuticals. Lee received an M.S. and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Martin D. Madaus has left his position as president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics to hold the same position at Millipore, Billerica, Mass. Madaus came to Roche in 1998 when the company acquired Boehringer Mannheim; at the time, he was general manager of Boehringer Mannheim Canada. He holds a Ph.D. in veterinary medicine.

Stuart Needleman has joined PolyCarbon Industries, Devens, Mass., as executive vice president. Needleman has held senior management positions with Oxford Asymmetry as well as Rhodia Pharma Solutions and its predecessors, Rhodia ChiRex and ChiRex. At Salsbury Chemicals and its successor, Cambrex Corp., he worked in sales and marketing roles. A past chairman of Informex, he holds a B.S. in chemical engineering and an M.B.A. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y.

Chris Siemer has been appointed regional director for the Asia-Pacific region at Uniqema, Gouda, the Netherlands. He will be based in Klang, Malaysia. Since the formation of Uniqema in 1999, Siemer has worked as global vice president for the enterprise and lubricants business and, most recently, as vice president of the synthetics business in the Americas. He received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Connecticut, Storrs.

 

 

This section is compiled by Deanna Miller.
Announcements of promotions and new hires may be sent to d_miller@acs.org.

