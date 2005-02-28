Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Science Concentrates

February 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

How smog may trigger allergies

If smog leads to allergies, as many epidemiological studies suggest, how? A group of scientists in Germany offers the first plausible molecular explanation: protein nitration by traffic pollution. Ulrich Pöschl, Michael G. Weller, and coworkers at the Technical University of Munich found that one of the most common allergens, a birch pollen protein, is readily nitrated when exposed to either urban outdoor air or a laboratory mixture of NO2 and O3 [Environ. Sci. Technol., 39, 1673 (2005)]. Nitrous oxide and ozone likely react with each other, Pöschl says, to form highly reactive NO3 radicals, which in turn mediate nitration of exposed tyrosines in atmospheric proteins. Because nitrated proteins are known immune stimulators, the researchers suggest that pollutant nitrated proteins are the chemical link between allergies and pollution. In support of the hypothesis, they found nitrated proteins in window dust, road dust, and airborne dust. Pöschl and his colleagues believe that protein nitration alone likely does not account for rising allergies in industrialized nations, but "everything we have found up to now indicates that it may play a central role."

Effective route from ketones to chiral alcohols

Air-stable chiral dipyridylphosphine ligands such as that shown, when combined with copper(II) fluoride in catalytic amounts, create a highly reactive base-free catalytic system for the asymmetric hydrosilylation of ketones with phenylsilane as the hydride donor. Albert S. C. Chan and colleagues Jing Wu and Jian-Xin Ji at Hong Kong Polytechnic University use the catalytic system under mild conditions (normal atmospheric pressure and ambient temperature to –20 ºC) to prepare secondary alcohols from aryl alkyl ketones and biaryl ketones in enantiomeric excesses of up to 97% and 98%, respectively [Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, published Feb. 22, http://www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.0409043102]. Substrate-to-ligand molar ratios are as high as 100,000. Because the catalytic reaction is accelerated by air, it is likely that air plays a role in forming the active catalyst. The copper(II)-dipyridylphosphine catalyst system "is among the most effective systems reported thus far for hydrosilylation of simple ketones with inexpensive metal" and is "highly attractive for potential commercial applications," the authors write.

Amino acid ionic liquids

Novel room-temperature amino acid ionic liquids may prove valuable as intermediates for peptide syntheses and a variety of other applications in pharmaceutical and industrial chemistry, say researchers at Tokyo University of Agriculture & Technology. Hiroyuki Ohno and coworkers prepared the compounds by adding an aqueous solution of 1-ethyl-3-methylimidazolium hydroxide ([emim][OH]) to aqueous solutions of alanine [Ala] and 19 other natural amino acids [J. Am. Chem. Soc., 127, 2398 (2005)]. The team then removed the water and confirmed the structures of the ionic liquids by NMR spectroscopy and elemental analysis. The transparent, nearly colorless ionic liquids dissolve natural amino acids and are miscible with a variety of organic solvents. "These amino acid ionic liquids are scientifically good models for the study of the relationship between anion structure and the physical and chemical properties of ionic liquids," Ohno says. The group showed, for example, that the glass-transition temperature, the ionic conductivity, and the miscibility with organic solvents of ionic liquids such as [emim][Ala] (shown) are directly related to the structure of the side chains on the amino acid anions.

Uranium sticks together with quintuple bonds

Using advanced quantum chemical calculations, Laura Gagliardi of the University of Palermo, in Italy, and Björn O. Roos of Lund University, in Sweden, find that uranium atoms in diuranium compounds are held together with five covalent bonds--the equivalent of a quintuple bond [Nature, 433, 848 (2005)]. Complex binding is expected when many atomic orbitals and valence electrons are available to participate in bonding. For example, quadruple metal-metal bonds have been observed for transition metals. The new results show that metal-metal multiple bonding involving actinide metals, where f orbitals can participate, is even more complex. The few known diuranium compounds have been observed only spectroscopically, and theoretical studies have been limited. Gagliardi and Roos examined U2, where each uranium atom has six valence electrons and 16 atomic orbitals available for bonding. They find that 10 electrons form three traditional two-electron bonds and four single-electron bonds, which translates to a quintuple bond. The two remaining valence electrons are in nonbonding orbitals, one on each uranium atom, and their electron spins couple to provide additional bonding.

Tooth paste repairs cavities

Synthetic tooth enamel developed by Japanese researchers could make it easier to repair the tiny lesions in teeth that mark the start of tooth decay [Nature, 433, 819 (2005)]. Because these early cavities are smaller than 50 µm, conventional filling materials tend not to stick to them. Dentists have had to treat them by either removing a large amount of healthy tooth so that the filling sticks or by fortifying the decayed area with fluoride rinse. Now, Kazue Yamagishi of Tokyo's FAP Dental Institute and coworkers have prepared a paste that can seamlessly repair the early lesions via nanocrystalline growth without the need for painful drilling. The material is made from hydroxyapatite--the same material that makes up natural tooth enamel--that has been treated with fluoride. Although they recommend keeping the acidic paste away from gums, Kazue and coworkers reckon that the synthetic enamel not only repairs early cavities but also strengthens natural enamel and prevents lesions from recurring.

 

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Complexes made with many uranium-metal bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cagey structures add a new dimension to silicophosphates
Mechanochemistry enables 17O labeling

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE