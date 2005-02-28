Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Two Chemists Garner Catalysis Prizes

by AALOK MEHTA
February 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY
Neurock
Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY
Neurock

The North American Catalysis Society has named Matthew Neurock and Henrik Tops&oslash;e as winners of two of the organization's top prizes. Neurock, a professor of chemical engineering and chemistry at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, will receive the Paul H. Emmett Award in Fundamental Catalysis. Tops&oslash;e, manager of fundamental research at catalyst manufacturer Haldor Tops&oslash;e, Lyngby, Denmark, is being honored with the Eugene J. Houdry Award in Applied Catalysis.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY
Topsøe
Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY
Topsøe

The Emmett Award, which is presented to researchers who are age 45 or younger, is sponsored by the Davison Chemical Division of W.R. Grace. The award is given for advancing understanding of basic catalytic phenomena, including the nature of active sites and species and the sequences of reaction mechanisms. Neurock has won wide respect for his computational studies of complex problems in heterogeneous catalysis and surface chemistry.

Neurock's research group has showed that adding ruthenium to platinum fuel-cell anodes increases the cell's CO tolerance in the presence of water by providing surface sites at which hydroxyl species can form and subsequently oxidize CO to CO2.

The Virginia researcher has also developed techniques for combining quantum-chemically derived quantities, such as reaction energies and rate constants, with Monte Carlo simulation procedures. Neurock used the approach to model organic surface reactions and predict the effect that adjusting reaction conditions would have on reaction yields and selectivities.

The Houdry Award, which is sponsored by Süd Chemie (formerly United Catalysts), Munich, recognizes individual contributions to catalysis with emphasis on new and improved catalysts and processes and their application. Tops&oslash;e's work on hydrotreating catalysts--in particular, elucidating the structure of the Co–;Mo–S phase of MoS2 hydrodesulfurization (HDS) catalysts--has established Tops&oslash;e as an expert in this industrially critical area. HDS is used to strip environmental pollutants from heavy crude oil by converting sulfur-containing molecules in the raw material to volatile hydrogen sulfide.

Colleagues note that Tops&oslash;e's &quot;passionate efforts&quot; to apply state-of-the-art tools and concepts to solve complex industrial problems &quot;are without equal in the international catalysis community today.&quot; That passion led the company to develop transmission electron microscopy methods that provide atomic-level information about catalysts under high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. The methods have been used to uncover the role of barium in promoting ruthenium-based catalysts for ammonia synthesis. The techniques have also revealed the dynamic role of nanometer-sized nickel particles that catalyze carbon nanofiber growth via hydrocarbon decomposition.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalysis Society Presents Awards
Missing Piece Of Catalysis Puzzle Found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fabio Ribeiro Wins Albert Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE