Two Chemists Garner Catalysis Prizes

[+]Enlarge Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY

The North American Catalysis Society has named Matthew Neurock and Henrik Topsøe as winners of two of the organization's top prizes. Neurock, a professor of chemical engineering and chemistry at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, will receive the Paul H. Emmett Award in Fundamental Catalysis. Topsøe, manager of fundamental research at catalyst manufacturer Haldor Topsøe, Lyngby, Denmark, is being honored with the Eugene J. Houdry Award in Applied Catalysis.

[+]Enlarge Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY

The Emmett Award, which is presented to researchers who are age 45 or younger, is sponsored by the Davison Chemical Division of W.R. Grace. The award is given for advancing understanding of basic catalytic phenomena, including the nature of active sites and species and the sequences of reaction mechanisms. Neurock has won wide respect for his computational studies of complex problems in heterogeneous catalysis and surface chemistry.

Neurock's research group has showed that adding ruthenium to platinum fuel-cell anodes increases the cell's CO tolerance in the presence of water by providing surface sites at which hydroxyl species can form and subsequently oxidize CO to CO 2 .

The Virginia researcher has also developed techniques for combining quantum-chemically derived quantities, such as reaction energies and rate constants, with Monte Carlo simulation procedures. Neurock used the approach to model organic surface reactions and predict the effect that adjusting reaction conditions would have on reaction yields and selectivities.

The Houdry Award, which is sponsored by Süd Chemie (formerly United Catalysts), Munich, recognizes individual contributions to catalysis with emphasis on new and improved catalysts and processes and their application. Topsøe's work on hydrotreating catalysts--in particular, elucidating the structure of the Co–;Mo–S phase of MoS 2 hydrodesulfurization (HDS) catalysts--has established Topsøe as an expert in this industrially critical area. HDS is used to strip environmental pollutants from heavy crude oil by converting sulfur-containing molecules in the raw material to volatile hydrogen sulfide.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime