Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Another Train Wreck and Chlorine Leak

Nine dead and 5,400 evacuated in Graniteville, S.C., as chlorine leak spreads from crash site

by Marc S. Reisch
January 10, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

TRANSPORTATION

For the second time in seven months, a train wreck and subsequent chlorine spill have resulted in multiple deaths and a toxic gas cloud that forced evacuations of nearby residents.

Early in the morning of Jan. 6, a 42-car Norfolk Southern freight train carrying three chlorine tank cars struck a parked train at Avondale Mills, a denim textile plant in Graniteville, S.C. In the wreck that followed, 16 cars were derailed. One chlorine tank car suffered a gash in its side and began to leak. The two other tank cars were damaged, one of them badly, a Norfolk Southern spokesman says.

Nine people died in the accident, eight from inhaling chlorine gas, and the train engineer died from wounds sustained in the crash. Of the eight chlorine victims, six were working in the mill, one was found in a vehicle, and another was in a nearby home. Nearly 240 people were sickened by gas fumes and treated at the hospital in the small textile town. Forty-five people with acute respiratory ailments were kept at the hospital.

As of midday on Monday, Jan. 10, workers had applied a temporary patch to the leaking tank car and were removing the contents. Following the accident, gas blanketed the ground, and authorities evacuated 5,400 people within a mile of the accident. They have not been allowed to return to their homes yet.

In a similar incident on June 28, 2004, Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains collided in a rural area outside of San Antonio (C&EN, July 5, 2004, page 5). Forty cars were derailed, including one chlorine car, and three people died: the engineer and two people living in a home nearby who were exposed to the chlorine gas. Another 50 people were hospitalized because of exposure to the gas.

In June, the National Transportation Safety Board said its investigation of the San Antonio derailment would take a year to complete. At the time, the chlorine tank-car maker, as well as the engineers and transport workers unions, were involved in the investigation. The board has sent an investigator to look into the Graniteville accident.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ethylene oxide leak shuts down bridge
Four die at Indian isocyanate plant
One Fatality At Air Liquide Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE