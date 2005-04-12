Advertisement

Environment

Pesticide Study Axed

by Cheryl Hogue
April 12, 2005
The acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Stephen L. Johnson, on April 8 called off a study of children’s exposure to pesticides and household chemicals.

The cancellation came in the wake of a pledge by two senators to block Johnson’s confirmation as EPA administrator over concerns about the study, which was to take place in Florida. The Children’s Health & Environmental Exposure Research Study was to determine how pesticides and common household chemicals get into the blood of babies and toddlers (C&EN, Nov. 15, 2004, page 7). The American Chemistry Council gave EPA approximately $2 million to help fund the project.

EPA had suspended the study in November 2004, pending further scientific review. But Sens. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) and Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) said they would prevent the Senate from voting to confirm Johnson unless he permanently halted the research.

“I have concluded that the study cannot go forward, regardless of the outcome of the independent review,” Johnson said in announcing its cancellation. “EPA must conduct quality, credible research in an atmosphere absent of gross misrepresentation and controversy.”

Boxer said, “I am very pleased that Mr. Johnson has recognized the gross error in judgment that the EPA made when they concocted this immoral program to test pesticides on children.”

The Senate Environment & Public Works Committee is scheduled to vote on Johnson’s nomination on April 13.

