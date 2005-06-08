Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Education

For British Schools, "nearly Everything"

Free copy of popular science book will be sent to every secondary school in U.K.

by MICHAEL FREEMANTLE
June 8, 2005
SIGNING FOR SCIENCE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY MICHAEL FREEMANTLE
Bryson signs copies of his book for students from Kingsbury School in London at launch of “books for schools” plan.
SCIENCE EDUCATION

A free copy of the book “A Short History of Nearly Everything” by best-selling author Bill Bryson will be mailed to every secondary school in Britain to encourage students in the 11- to 18-year age group to take an interest in science.

The book (reviewed in C&EN, Aug. 25, 2003, page 45) targets a lay audience and tackles a wide range of topics in biology, chemistry, physics, and other scientific disciplines.

The “books for schools” plan, launched by British Education Minister Lord Adonis at the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) in London on June 7, is part of RSC’s Campaign for the Chemical Sciences (C&EN, May 30, page 38).

“I welcome this initiative by Bill Bryson to make science more accessible for children,” Adonis said. “Science doesn’t have to be hard&#151;and this book is a good example of science being made simple and fun to learn. I hope it will motivate and encourage more children to take up science, and deliver the scientists of the future.”

According to RSC, Transworld, the book’s publishers in Britain, offered the society a “generous” discount on the 6,000 copies of the book that are being distributed to schools. The society is paying for mailing and administrative costs, and Bryson is donating his royalties from these copies to science education.

“We are delighted that Bill and the minister have offered to back our plans to promote science in schools in this new way,” RSC President Simon Campbell said. “Teenagers, indeed adults, reading this book cannot fail to be startled and entertained by every unfolding and awe-inspiring revelation about the universe. We hope youngsters who lift it off about 6,000 library shelves will be more attracted to studying science, which is vital for the future of the U.K.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

