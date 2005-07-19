Advertisement

Policy

Catching Conflict-of-interest Violators

NIH updates Congress on agency's internal review of employee consulting activities

by Susan R. Morrissey
July 19, 2005
ETHICS

As many as 36 National Institutes of Health employees violated government conflict-of-interest policies or regulations, the agency has found. This finding was part of an internal investigation done by NIH in response to questions raised by the House Energy & Commerce Committee—which has been looking into conflict-of-interest issues at NIH for more than a year and a half. In a July 8 letter to the committee, NIH Director Elias A. Zerhouni reported on the agency’s investigation of 81 individuals. These scientists were identified by the committee as appearing on lists of consulting activities reported to the committee by major drug companies, but not on the list that had been previously submitted by the agency.

According to the letter, 37 of the individuals were found to have received prior approval, reported the activity properly on their financial disclosures, and taken appropriate leave. The remaining 44 scientists, however, were found to have violated policies or rules, with 36 being referred for administrative action. The other eight people are no longer NIH employees and are not subject to administrative action. Zerhouni also notes that nine individuals of the 36 were referred to the Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General for investigation.

In addition to the 81 cases identified by the committee, the letter also noted that NIH is looking into an additional 22 cases that came to light in other ways. These investigations are ongoing.

“These findings indicate that the ethical problems are more systematic and severe than previously known,” said Energy & Commerce Chairman Joe Barton (R-Texas). Barton noted that final ethics rules are needed as soon as possible and underscored the need for Congress to reauthorize the agency this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

