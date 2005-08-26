Advertisement

Policy

Nih Finalizes Ethics Rules

Controversial rules prohibit outside consulting with biotech, pharma companies

by David J. Hanson
August 26, 2005
Zerhouni
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY SUSAN MORRISSEY
Credit: PHOTO BY SUSAN MORRISSEY

The National Institutes of Health has issued its final ethics regulations for all employees. The rules cover certain financial interests, stock divestiture, outside activities, and receipt of awards, but they are not as strict as regulations proposed in February (C&EN, Feb. 7, page 8).

In announcing the regulations, NIH Director Elias A. Zerhouni said, “We have a balanced set of conflict-of-interest rules that protect the integrity of NIH and its ability to provide the American public with an unbiased and trusted source of scientific and health information, while preserving our ability to recruit and retain world-class scientists and staff.”

Although the rules are substantially the same as the proposed regulations, there are some changes that have slightly eased their severity. For example, the proposed rules flatly prohibited NIH employees who are required to file financial disclosure forms from holding stock in biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies. The final rule only requires them to report their holdings. Senior employees, however, will still be held to a $15,000-per-company limit on holdings.

The final rules will permit NIH scientists to perform work for outside professional or scientific organizations, with prior approval, including serving on advisory boards and doing grant reviews. Such activities had been prohibited under the interim regulations.

The complete prohibition on outside consulting by NIH staff with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies remains unchanged.

The rules go into effect on Aug. 30, and NIH senior managers will have to sell stocks that pose a conflict of interest by Jan. 30, 2006.

