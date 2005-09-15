Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Bids Sought on Argonne

Illinois lab has always been operated by University of Chicago

by Glenn Hess
September 15, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

The Department of Energy has begun the formal process of seeking competitive bids to operate and manage Argonne National Laboratory, which has been run by the University of Chicago since the lab’s inception in 1946.

In 2003, Congress passed legislation requiring the department to open the contracts for its labs, many of which are managed by universities, to competitive bidding. DOE is already seeking bids for Lawrence Berkeley and Los Alamos National Laboratories, which are currently managed by the University of California.

Under a pre-solicitation notice published on Sept. 7 in Federal Business Opportunities, parties considering a bid on the Argonne contract were invited to submit expressions of interest to DOE by Oct. 14. The University of Chicago, whose existing agreement to operate the lab is scheduled to expire in September 2006, plans to compete for the new contract, according to a DOE official. Other potential competitors include Northrop Grumman Corp., Washington Group International, and CH2M Hill.

Argonne, located 25 miles southwest of Chicago, has 2,900 full-time employees and an annual operating budget of $475 million. The facility is one of the government’s oldest and largest science and engineering research laboratories.

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE