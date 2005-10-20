Advertisement

Environment

Ionic Liquids Star in Start-up

New company is created out of research at University of York

by PATRICIA L. SHORT
October 20, 2005
Bioniqs Ltd. is a new company spun out of solvent research at the University of York, in northern England.

Bioniqs will specialize in the development of solvents that are nontoxic, nonflammable, and biodegradable. It has been established by York’s Centre for Novel Agricultural Products, with support from the university’s commercial partners, Amaethon and IP2IPO.

The original research, by Neil Bruce and Adam Walker, is based around novel ionic liquids&#151;salts that are molten at room temperature and can be specifically tailored for biochemical systems. Certain ionic liquids can dissolve DNA, cellulose, and even coal and rocks, while still being compatible with glass, metal, or plastic containers.

The next generation of ionic liquids, now being developed and manufactured by Bioniqs, incorporates hydromimetic properties, permitting proteins such as enzymes to function in the near absence of water. The company says it can harness this attribute to offer a wide range of biocatalytic processes to manufacturing industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, paper, and textiles.

