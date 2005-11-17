Advertisement

Materials

Aspirin Polymorph Found

Second crystal form was first predicted to exist in the 1960s

by Celia Henry Arnaud
November 17, 2005
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF MICHAEL ZAWOROTKO
Both polymorphs of aspirin share a common aspirin dimer structure (top). In form I, these dimers dimerize (left), whereas in form II, the dimers form chains (right.)
Credit: COURTESY OF MICHAEL ZAWOROTKO
Both polymorphs of aspirin share a common aspirin dimer structure (top). In form I, these dimers dimerize (left), whereas in form II, the dimers form chains (right.)

In the late 1960s, there were indications that aspirin might have a second crystalline form, but it continued to escape detection. Now, Michael J. Zaworotko, chemistry professor at the University of South Florida, Tampa, and coworkers at South Florida and TransForm Pharmaceuticals, Lexington, Mass., have found this elusive polymorph (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2005, 127, 16802).

This second form was obtained during cocrystallization experiments with aspirin and other compounds. Form II is kinetically stable at 100 K, but it converts back to form I at ambient conditions. Both forms contain a hydrogen-bonded carboxylic acid dimer (shown). But they differ in the way the dimers adjoin one another through their acetyl groups: The familiar form I assembles into dimers of dimers, whereas the new polymorph forms chains of dimers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

