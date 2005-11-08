Chemist Indicted in Drug Scandal

A federal grand jury in San Francisco has indicted an Illinois chemist for allegedly conspiring with the founder of Bay Area Laboratory-Cooperative (Balco) to illegally distribute performance-enhancing drugs to professional athletes.



According to the indictment, Patrick Arnold, an organic chemist with Proviant Technologies Inc. in Champaign, Ill., and a member of the American Chemical Society, is charged with three counts of illegally distributing norbolethone, tetrahydrogestrinone (THG or “the clear”), and desoxymethyltestosterone (DMT).

The indictment says Arnold attempted to conceal his illegal activities by trafficking specifically in drugs that were designed to avoid detection by the governing bodies of various sports, including Major League Baseball and the National Football League.

Arnold’s attorneys say he is innocent. “Patrick Arnold is a respected chemist and researcher in the field of nutritional supplements,” attorneys Nanci Clarence and Rick Collins say in a statement. “He is not guilty and will defend these charges vigorously in a court of law, not in the press. He looks forward to his day in court.”

Proviant Technologies says it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation. “We are confident that their findings will ultimately absolve Patrick of any suggestion of wrongdoing,” a company spokeswoman says.

With the indictment, U.S. Attorney Kevin V. Ryan says the government has “taken another important step in the ongoing effort to eliminate the use of illegal performance-enhancing drugs in sports."

Arnold faces as much as five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of two counts and three years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the third count, if found guilty. No court appearance has been set, and Arnold has not been taken into custody.