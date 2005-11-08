Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Chemist Indicted in Drug Scandal

Charges include distributing three anabolic steroids designed to evade sports drug screens

by Glenn Hess
November 8, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

A federal grand jury in San Francisco has indicted an Illinois chemist for allegedly conspiring with the founder of Bay Area Laboratory-Cooperative (Balco) to illegally distribute performance-enhancing drugs to professional athletes.

According to the indictment, Patrick Arnold, an organic chemist with Proviant Technologies Inc. in Champaign, Ill., and a member of the American Chemical Society, is charged with three counts of illegally distributing norbolethone, tetrahydrogestrinone (THG or “the clear”), and desoxymethyltestosterone (DMT).

 

The indictment says Arnold attempted to conceal his illegal activities by trafficking specifically in drugs that were designed to avoid detection by the governing bodies of various sports, including Major League Baseball and the National Football League.

Arnold’s attorneys say he is innocent. “Patrick Arnold is a respected chemist and researcher in the field of nutritional supplements,” attorneys Nanci Clarence and Rick Collins say in a statement. “He is not guilty and will defend these charges vigorously in a court of law, not in the press. He looks forward to his day in court.”

Proviant Technologies says it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation. “We are confident that their findings will ultimately absolve Patrick of any suggestion of wrongdoing,” a company spokeswoman says.

With the indictment, U.S. Attorney Kevin V. Ryan says the government has “taken another important step in the ongoing effort to eliminate the use of illegal performance-enhancing drugs in sports."

Arnold faces as much as five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of two counts and three years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the third count, if found guilty. No court appearance has been set, and Arnold has not been taken into custody.

Prosecutors are now targeting the alleged suppliers of Balco, which counted dozens of star athletes among its clients. Balco founder Victor Conte negotiated a plea deal with federal prosecutors earlier this year and was sentenced to four months in prison and four months of home confinement.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court overturns conviction of chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal judge acquits chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao of wire fraud
Ex-Monsanto scientist indicted for trade secrets theft

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE