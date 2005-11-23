Chinese City Suspends Water Supply

The city of Harbin in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province suspended its water supply on Nov. 23 until further notice.
The city draws its water from the Songhua River. In a terse statement, the municipal government attributed the suspension to contamination of the Songhua by an accident earlier this month at a China National Petroleum Corp. facility in Jilin, upstream from Harbin (C&EN, Nov. 21, page 29).
China’s State Environmental Protection Administration announced it was dispatching experts to Heilonjiang province to advise on cleanup measures. SEPA says it has been monitoring pollution of the Songhua since the Jilin accident occurred on Nov. 13. It says benzene, nitrobenzene, aniline, and xylene have entered the river.
The Xinhua News Agency reported that worried residents of Harbin, a city of 4 million, have bought up all bottled water available in supermarkets and that the municipal government was arranging to have more shipped into the city.
