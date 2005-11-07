Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Lonza Might Be Buyout Target

DSM and BASF are named as possible buyers

by Rick Mullin
November 7, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Speculation surfaced at the CPhI conference last week in Madrid that Lonza may be purchased by another player in the fine chemicals sector, perhaps BASF or DSM. But not everyone agrees with that analysis, and Lonza says it's not true.

The talk was spurred by an Oct. 27 report in Börse Online, a German Internet business publication. The report cites "sporadic" Lonza stock-trading activity and an interest on the part of the Blocher family—which owns 19.5% of Lonza shares—in selling its stake as indication that a buyout is possible. Börse Online names BASF or DSM as possible buyers, calling DSM the most likely candidate.

Analyst Peter Pollak, however, says the market capitalization of Lonza is too high for a buyout to go forward. Responding to the report that BASF or DSM would be likely buyers, Pollak—the former head of fine chemicals at Lonza—says, "I give BASF precedence because they have more cash and have indicated they are interested in being a major player in this area." The German firm recently purchased the private Swiss fine chemicals firm Orgamol (C&EN, June 20, page 15).

Stefan Borgas, CEO of Lonza, dismisses all buyout speculation. "Such reports appear frequently," he tells C&EN. "If it were happening, our stock would shoot up and our shareholder structure would change." In fact, Lonza's stock climbed steadily between August and October from $54 to $59. It dropped to about $55 at the end of October and is currently trading at $57.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE