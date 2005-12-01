Change at Helm for Ferro Corp.

Hector R. Ortino, chairman and CEO of Ferro Corp., died of natural causes, the company announced.
Ortino, 63, became CEO of Ferro on Jan. 1, 1999, and was named chairman later that year. He had been named president in January 1996 and chief operating officer in October 1996. A native of Argentina, Ortino began his career with Pfizer Argentina and Columbia Broadcasting Co. Argentina. He joined Ferro in 1971 and held financial and operating positions in Argentina and Mexico.
James F. Kirsch, 48, has been appointed CEO of the company, effective immediately. Kirsch has been with Ferro as president and chief operating officer since October 2004.
Prior to joining Ferro, Kirsch was president of Premix Inc. and Quantum Composites, makers of thermoset molding compounds, parts, and sub-assemblies for the automotive; aerospace; electrical; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries. He started his career at Dow Chemical and worked there for 19 years.
