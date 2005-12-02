Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oceanic Heat Conveyor Slows

Atlantic current that transports heat from tropics to higher latitudes weakens

by Bette Hileman
December 2, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

HEAT MACHINE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © NATURE 2005
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation, known as the Gulf Stream, consists of basically two currents. One is a subtropical gyre of warm surface water, a giant horizontal swirl that circulates clockwise. But part of this water heads northeast and forms two branches, one heading toward Scandinavia and crossing the Greenland-Scotland Ridge (GSR), and the other toward northern Canada. As these waters cool, they sink in the regions marked with stars, and flow south at great depths down the western edge of the Atlantic Basin. View Larger Image
Credit: © NATURE 2005
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation, known as the Gulf Stream, consists of basically two currents. One is a subtropical gyre of warm surface water, a giant horizontal swirl that circulates clockwise. But part of this water heads northeast and forms two branches, one heading toward Scandinavia and crossing the Greenland-Scotland Ridge (GSR), and the other toward northern Canada. As these waters cool, they sink in the regions marked with stars, and flow south at great depths down the western edge of the Atlantic Basin. View Larger Image

Measurements indicate that the ocean current that gives Northern Europe a relatively warm climate has slowed 30% since 1957 (Nature 2005, 438, 655). This observation is consistent with global climate models, which predict that as greenhouse gases increase in the atmosphere, the Atlantic oceanic circulation that moves warm water from the tropics and subtropics to polar regions will slow and, in extreme cases, shut down altogether.

Harry L. Bryden and colleagues from the National Oceanography Center in Southhampton, England, measured temperature and salinity at various depths along a transect at 25o N between Florida and Africa. From those measurements taken aboard a ship at 50-km intervals, Bryden was able to calculate ocean flow at various depths. By comparing the new measurements with similar data taken on the same transect four times over the past five decades, he found that the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation decreased 30%.

In the North Atlantic, most warm surface waters circulate clockwise in a giant horizontal swirl in the subtropics. Some of this water, however, branches off and flows north at the surface, passing near the U.K. and Scandinavia, keeping most of the Nordic Seas free of ice. As the water approaches Greenland and cools, it sinks because it is saltier than the underlying water as a result of evaporation in the tropics. Bryden’s measurements show that the horizontal swirl has strengthened, while the northern flow has weakened, says Detlef Quadfasel, an oceanographer at the University of Hamburg, in Germany.

In a Nature commentary, Quadfasel explains that increased precipitation in the northern oceans and land masses, as well as accelerated melting of the Greenland ice sheet, has increased the amount of freshwater going into the polar oceans. This dilutes the salty water moving north on the surface from the subtropics and makes less of it sink when it reaches cold regions.

But, he cautions, measurements of ocean flow are highly uncertain, so the magnitude of the decline may be much less than 30%. Even though Bryden’s results are statistically significant, it will take one or two more decades to establish whether the circulation that transports heat from the tropics to higher latitudes has actually slowed, Quadfasel says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boiling water may cause martian sand slides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boiling water may cause Martian sand slides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Earth’s Average Temperature Continues To Rise

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE