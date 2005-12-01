Taiwan Gears up to Make Flu Drug

Taiwan’s government says it will resort to compulsory licensing to produce its own supply of the Roche drug Tamiflu in the event of a bird flu pandemic.
Roche, however, says it is entirely capable of meeting Taiwan’s requirements following recent increases in production capacity. The Swiss company has promised to deliver 1.3 million Tamiflu treatments to Taiwan next year, taking to 2.3 million the total number of treatments that it has or will deliver to the island.
Taiwan, not a WHO member, is concerned about how it would manage during a flu pandemic. Meanwhile, the country’s confidence in its ability to produce Tamiflu has been boosted by process research work being performed by Taiwanese pharmaceutical chemical producer ScinoPharm under contract with the government.
The company says it is testing a process that does not require the use of the explosive intermediate sodium azide. Few facilities worldwide are capable of performing azide chemistry, and this has been a bottleneck in the production of Tamiflu, says Hardy W. Chan, executive vice president of ScinoPharm.
He says ScinoPharm has bought the raw material shikimic acid from China in the past, but that supplies have become very tight. The ingredient is traditionally extracted from Chinese star anise, but Roche says it can make the acid by fermentation.
