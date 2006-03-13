Science Education Award Goes To Florida School District

The Volusia County, Fla., School District is the recipient of the Pittcon 2006 Science Education Award. The award, which will be presented later this month at Pittcon 2006 in Orlando, consists of a $24,000 grant that will be used to purchase equipment for hands-on teacher training in environmental studies.
Teachers from 48 elementary and 14 middle schools in the Volusia County School District will be eligible for the training. This annual award is made for the best science education proposal submitted by an educational institution, business, or school district in the Pittcon host city region.
