Takeda sells stake to Mitsui

Japanese drugmaker Takeda Chemical Industries will sell its 49% stake in Mitsui Takeda Chemicals to partner Mitsui Chemicals. The unit, to be renamed Mitsui Chemicals Polyurethanes, was formed in 2001 by merging the polyurethane assets of both companies on the understanding that Takeda would have the option to exit the venture after five years. The unit employs 700 workers and enjoys annual sales of $1 billion. In January, under similar circumstances, Takeda transferred its 34% stake in a vitamins venture to BASF.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter