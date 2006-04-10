Air Products buys nano plant

Air Products & Chemicals has acquired a nanoparticle dispersion plant and related technology in Saarbrücken, Germany, from Nanogate Advanced Materials. Air Products says it is already marketing nanoparticle dispersions such as zinc oxide, silver, and indium and antimony tin oxides. NAM is a joint venture that Air Products formed in May 2004 with Germany's Nanogate Technologies. NAM will continue to work on display technologies and security applications.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter