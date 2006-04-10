Basell plans Kazak cracker

Basell has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazak firms KazMunayGas Exploration & Production and SAT & Co. to build a petrochemical project in Kazakstan. The project will include an ethane extraction unit in Kulsary as well as a petrochemical complex in Atyrau that consists of an ethylene cracker, a propane dehydrogenation unit, and polyethylene and polypropylene plants. In addition to supplying the technology, Basell says it intends to hold a stake in the complex. Start-up of the complex is planned for 2010.
