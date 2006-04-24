Sol Barer To Receive Winthrop-Sears Award

Sol J. Barer, founder and Chief Operating Officer of Celgene Corp., has been awarded the 2006 Winthrop-Sears Medal by the Chemists' Club of New York. The medal recognizes individuals who, by their entrepreneurial action, have contributed to the vitality of the chemical industry and the betterment of humankind. Barer will be honored at a dinner on May 18 as part of the Chemical Heritage Foundation's Heritage Day celebration.
"The innovation Sol Barer demonstrated in creating and growing Celgene should serve as an inspiration to all of us in science-related industries," says Joel W. Jones, president of the Chemists' Club. "The work he leads makes a very real difference in the quality of human life, which is inarguably the highest achievement to which any of us can hope to aspire."
Barer established and implemented Celgene's overall business strategy and led the development of its technology platforms. Earlier in his career, Barer served as director of process evaluation and research planning at ChemSystems.
