Peroxide fines hit companies

Six European chemical companies have been hit by the European Commission with a total of $490 million in fines related to a cartel that operated in the peroxygen chemicals sector in the late 1990s. Solvay says it considers its fine of $241 million "excessive" and that it plans to appeal. Kemira and Akzo Nobel say they are studying fines of $41 million and $32 million, respectively. Others fined were FMC Foret, Arkema, and Snia.
