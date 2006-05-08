Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sunscreens

Marketers Await FDA Action On Effectiveness Ratings

by Marc S. Reisch
May 8, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By William Storck
Credit: Photo By William Storck

COVER STORY

Sunscreens

The Food & Drug Administration still has not approved the sunscreen effectiveness ratings used in the rest of the world. And partly because of this shortcoming, some sunscreen formulators are caught in a legal bind.

"Sunscreen is the snake oil of the 21st century," says Samuel H. Rudman, a partner in the law firm Lerach, Coughlin, Stoia, Geller, Rudman & Robbins. His firm, along with another law firm, Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, filed class-action lawsuits against top sunscreen formulators in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles contending that they deceptively promote their products as protection from harmful sunrays.

"False claims such as 'sunblock,' 'waterproof,' and 'all-day protection' should be removed from these products immediately," Rudman adds. Several cases that Rudman and his partners are pursuing were recently consolidated in the Los Angeles court at the end of March. They want an injunction against the manufacturers' claims, compensation for consumers, a public education program concerning sun protection, and other remedies.

Manufacturers named in the suit are Schering-Plough, the maker of Coppertone; the Sun Pharmaceuticals division of Playtex, maker of Banana Boat; Tanning Research Laboratories, maker of Hawaiian Tropic; Johnson & Johnson, maker of Neutrogena; and Chattem, maker of Bullfrog. The sunscreen makers contend their products comply with FDA regulations. Schering-Plough adds that it vigorously disputes the allegations.

It is now seven years since FDA promised manufacturers and formulators that it would advise them on an acceptable measuring system to let consumers know how effectively a sunscreen formulation blocks UV-A rays. Those are the rays scientists believe cause skin wrinkling and contribute to skin cancer. The Sun Protection Factor (SPF) ratings that appear on bottles of sunscreen in the U.S. indicate a formulation's ability to block UV-B, the rays that cause sunburn.

FDA had promised to publish proposed UV-A testing and labeling rules toward the end of last year (C&EN, April 11, 2005, page 18). Formulators are still waiting.

Without such a protocol, formulators can only indicate that their products give some UV-A protection, a limitation that has led to confusion. The California lawsuit claims that Schering-Plough advertised its Water Babies product as providing "45 times your child's natural sun protection." That number is based on the SPF for UV-B rays, and the lawsuit contends that Schering-Plough "knew or should have known that the product did not provide protection against UV-A rays as it did against UV-B rays."

The Skin Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization largely supported by pharmaceutical and cosmetic firms, says the California suits are "especially disturbing because they may cause people to stop using sunscreen." The foundation says people should cover up and seek shade, but they should also continue to wear sunscreen to help prevent skin cancer. The organization also calls on FDA to "finalize its monograph governing sunscreen use and marketing, including designation of a method for measuring UV-A protection."

MORE ON THIS STORY

Message In A Bottle

Synthetic polymers are the workhorses of the personal care industry, advancing the style, feel, and functionality of the latest cosmetics

Sunscreens

Marketers Await FDA Action On Effectiveness Ratings

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European court rejects Symrise bid to avoid animal tests
FDA proposes changes to US sunscreen rules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Group says sunscreen makers cheat on SPF labels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE