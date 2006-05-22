ACS Cosponsors Cancer Conference

ACS and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) are sponsoring a conference, "Chemistry in Cancer Research: A Vital Partnership," which will be held Feb. 4-7, 2007, at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.
The conference will include sessions on drug discovery, proteomics, chemical biology of carcinogenesis, biomarkers, analytical chemistry, modeling and bioinformatics, and structural biology.
Abstracts will be accepted for presentation in poster sessions. A number of abstracts from junior investigators will be selected for oral presentation. Check the AACR website, www.aacr.org, for details on registration, housing, and abstract submission.
