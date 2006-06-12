Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Honors

Heininger, Hoffman Selected For ACS Service Awards; CAS To Be Chemical Landmark

by Linda Raber
June 12, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors has selected recipients for two service awards and named a future historic chemical landmark.

At a recent meeting in Baltimore, the ACS Board chose S. Allen Heininger, a retired vice president of Monsanto, to receive the 2007 Charles Lathrop Parsons Award and Morton Z. Hoffman, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Boston University, to receive the 2007 Award for Volunteer Service to ACS. Chemical Abstracts Service—which is part of ACS—in Columbus, Ohio, will become a National Historic Chemical Landmark in 2007.

While serving as ACS president in 1991, Heininger focused the society's efforts on addressing its duty to support people from underrepresented minorities in the chemical sciences. He is widely acknowledged as the person most responsible for the creation of the ACS Scholars Program, having convinced the ACS Board to commit an unprecedented $5 million to the new program.

Hoffman has taken education as the underlying theme of all of his activities supporting ACS at the local, regional, national, and international levels. According to a colleague, "No one else comes close to him in this regard. With his astounding energy and dedication, he has become one of the most influential science educators of our day."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE