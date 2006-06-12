ACS Honors

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors has selected recipients for two service awards and named a future historic chemical landmark.
At a recent meeting in Baltimore, the ACS Board chose S. Allen Heininger, a retired vice president of Monsanto, to receive the 2007 Charles Lathrop Parsons Award and Morton Z. Hoffman, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Boston University, to receive the 2007 Award for Volunteer Service to ACS. Chemical Abstracts Service—which is part of ACS—in Columbus, Ohio, will become a National Historic Chemical Landmark in 2007.
While serving as ACS president in 1991, Heininger focused the society's efforts on addressing its duty to support people from underrepresented minorities in the chemical sciences. He is widely acknowledged as the person most responsible for the creation of the ACS Scholars Program, having convinced the ACS Board to commit an unprecedented $5 million to the new program.
Hoffman has taken education as the underlying theme of all of his activities supporting ACS at the local, regional, national, and international levels. According to a colleague, "No one else comes close to him in this regard. With his astounding energy and dedication, he has become one of the most influential science educators of our day."
