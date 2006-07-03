Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Mergers & Acquisitions

Pliva's Saga Takes Another Turn

by Lisa M. Jarvis
July 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

U .S. generic drug firm Barr Pharmaceuticals and Iceland's Actavis are fighting for control of Croatian drug maker Pliva.

Barr appeared to have bested Actavis early last week, when Pliva's board endorsed its $2.2 billion bid. But in true Viking fashion, Actavis is ready for a battle: The Icelandic firm countered with a $2.3 billion offer. This is the second time Actavis has raised the price from its original unsolicited bid of $1.6 billion, made in March.

Pliva would significantly expand the global reach of Barr, which currently lacks a European presence, while also providing a low-cost manufacturing base in Central and Eastern Europe. For Actavis, the purchase comes as part of a larger push to become a leading player in the global generics market.

Consolidation has swept through the competitive generic drugs industry, where size and global reach translate into purchasing power and marketing synergies and are critical to survival.

Although analysts understand generic drug firms' desire to grow, Pliva is not considered an ideal target. Pliva for years has relied heavily on revenue from the antibiotic Zithromax, which it licensed to Pfizer. But the U.S. patent on the drug expired in November, and Pliva is not expected to have enough in its portfolio to counter the sales loss.

"My concern is that they're buying a business that needs some pretty firm management steps to bring it out of the effective decline it has been in for the past few years," says Nomura Code Securities Director Frances Cloud. Pliva's business is "going backward, not forward," a situation masked by the income stream from Zithromax, she adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Perrigo Fends Off Hostile Mylan Bid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Endo To Purchase Par Pharmaceutical
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Israel's Teva Will Acquire Cephalon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE