Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Senate provides generous DOE funding

July 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Last week, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a Department of Energy funding package of $24.7 billion, $650 million more than the President's request. It included increases in a wide range of programs, including those that support solar, biomass, clean coal, oil shale, basic science, and weapons. It also would increase funding for the President's proposed $250 million nuclear waste reprocessing program and would set up a new program to store commercial nuclear waste at federal sites for up to 25 years, until a nuclear waste fuel reprocessing program is established or the Yucca Mountain storage facility is built and licensed. Although this approach is championed by Sen. Pete V. Domenici (R-N.M.), an Appropriations Committee member and chairman of the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, it is in contrast to legislation approved in the House in May, which cut reprocessing funding by more than half. If these provisions remain in the appropriations bill passed by the full Senate, a heated debate between House and Senate in order to reach a compromise is likely.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bill to restart Yucca Mountain repository moves in Congress
Big Cuts Proposed For Renewable Energy
House Passes Energy Spending Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE