Ticona sees TV opportunity

Ticona says it is benefiting from a combination of growing interest in flat television screens and a key regulatory change in Europe. The German Electrical & Electronic Equipment Act requires old TVs to be taken to special recycling centers and TV makers to be responsible for environmentally friendly recovery of TV components. This development, Ticona claims, presents an opening for its Celanex XFR, a grade of polybutylene terephthalate resin that incorporates environmentally friendly nonhalogen flame retardants and is used in neon-tube backlights for the flat-screen displays.
