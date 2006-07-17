Advice abolished

Totally alarming: Department of Energy Secretary Samuel Bodman appears to have quietly abolished a long-standing science advisory board with which he disagrees (C&EN, April 17, page 8). Instead, two recently announced presidential initiatives will guide the department's work on energy and basic research over the next several years.
If this 28-member independent Secretary of Energy Advisory Board is no longer needed by DOE, then the U.S. may no longer need Secretary Bodman. In May, the board completed its final report on science and math education; the irony could not be more obvious.
George Anderson
Minneapolis
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter