Lanxess cuts back on rubber

Lanxess has declared force majeure on butyl rubber because of production difficulties at Nova Chemicals' Corunna, Ontario, ethylene cracker, which supplies raw material for a Lanxess plant in Sarnia, Ontario. The declaration will cost Lanxess less than $12 million. Nova Chemicals issued force majeure notices to customers in October because of a problematic restart at Corunna after a modernization project. Nova has extended the declaration several times and now says it will bring production back on-line this month.
