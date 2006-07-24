Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Building Bridges From The Lab

by Marc S. Reisch
July 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rhodia
Derian
Credit: Rhodia
Derian

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Paul-Joël Derian says his job is to help build bridges. As Rhodia's vice president of R&D, he came to Bristol, Pa., last month to take part in the ribbon cutting for Rhodia's new North American Research & Technical Center.

Derian, 43, originally set up Rhodia's North American research center in Cranbury, N.J., seven years ago. He served as the first director of the center, which today supports the company's Novecare surfactants and rheology modification business, before heading off for other jobs.

The new Bristol center, just north of Philadelphia, is part of a network of five Rhodia R&D facilities. The network has an annual budget of $185 million and also has sites in Lyon and Aubervilliers, France; Paulina, Brazil; and Shanghai, China.

Before moving to Bristol, the lab in Cranbury was on the same site as Rhodia's North American headquarters. Although R&D and marketing people could work together easily, the center "was not organized for the future," Derian says. About two years ago, Rhodia decided that "we needed to refurbish or move."

Rhodia found a former Rohm and Haas research facility in Bristol, 40 minutes south of Cranbury, that was "just what we needed," Derian says. The building had been empty since 2002, when Rohm and Haas moved its plastic additives and analytical research units into other labs on its corporate research campus in Springhouse, Pa. Built in 1995, the facility has 71,000 sq ft of lab space and enough office and meeting space to encourage collaboration among the 100 scientists and technicians that Rhodia moved to the location.

Derian says the headquarters and lab are close enough that Rhodia's marketing and R&D people can easily meet at one location or the other. Another attraction was Bristol's proximity to the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, in Philadelphia. Rhodia likes to undertake cooperative work with academicians so that it can "tap into academic work and bring it into the 'real' world more quickly," he says.

Derian, who has a Ph.D. in physics from the Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, helped form Rhodia's "Laboratory of the Future" in 2004. Launched with the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and Université Bordeaux 1, the lab brings Rhodia scientists together with Ph.D. and postdoctoral students. They are working together to advance microfluidics, high-throughput research, and data management techniques at a technology park in Bordeaux, France.

The Bristol lab houses a complex fluids and surface sciences lab, also in cooperation with CNRS. And, Derian says, Rhodia hopes to sponsor a materials science lab in Lyon, France, with an as-yet-unnamed academic partner.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical makers open New York City–area labs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MilliporeSigma opens life science center
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ex-DuPont scientists launch contract research firm

"We want to adapt our culture to welcome academicians and still allow them to receive the respect of their peers," he says. And by bridging the gap with the academic community, Rhodia hopes its scientists will "tap into the reservoir of academic knowledge and connect it to products that we can commercialize and market to customers today and not 20 years from now," Derian says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE