Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Hearing Reviews Federal Chemical Rules

by Cheryl Hogue
August 7, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Congress

For the first time in more than a decade, a U.S. Senate committee last week checked up on the federal system for regulating industrial chemicals.

The Senate Environment & Public Works Committee on Aug. 2 examined EPA's regulation of commercial chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act. Congress has not revised that statute since it was enacted in 1976 and has paid little attention to TSCA in the past 30 years.

The panel heard from a representative of the Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, which in 2005 issued a report critical of EPA's ability to manage chemicals and recommended changes to TSCA (C&EN, Aug. 8, 2005, page 32). Also calling for amendments to the statute were a Clinton Administration EPA assistant administrator and the lead author of a recent report recommending that California tighten its regulation of chemicals because TSCA authorities are deficient (C&EN, March 20, page 9).

A representative of the American Chemistry Council spoke at the hearing, along with an attorney who counsels industry clients on TSCA. Both defended the law as written, saying it works well and affords flexibility to chemical manufacturers and EPA.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US Congress probes industry influence on chemical approvals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Washington’s revolving door
Bill Would Overhaul Chemical Control Law

James B. Gulliford, EPA assistant administrator for prevention, pesticides, and toxic substances, told the committee the statute provides sufficient authority for regulating commercial chemicals to protect health and the environment. "We think TSCA is a very effective statute," Gulliford stated.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE