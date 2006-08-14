Call For Nominations

Nominations are being sought for the 2007 Smissman Bristol-Myers Squibb Award. The award is open to any scientist whose research, teaching, and/or service has had a substantial impact on the intellectual and theoretical development of the field of medicinal chemistry.
Nominations must include a letter of nomination, an optional but highly recommended seconding letter, and the curriculum vitae of the nominee. All materials must be received by Oct. 31 and should be sent to Richard A. Gibbs, chair of the awards nominating committee, at Heine Pharmacy Bldg., 575 Stadium Mall Dr., Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN 47907-2091; (765) 494-1456, fax (765) 494-1414, e-mail: rag@pharmacy.purdue.edu.
