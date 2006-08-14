DuPont signs R&D agreement

DuPont has entered a research agreement with Duke University spin-off Affinergy. The North Carolina-based firm develops coatings and medical devices for the orthopedic and cardiovascular markets. It will use its site-specific biological delivery technology to find coatings and materials compatible with nonmedical biomass-based products being developed by DuPont. Affinergy's technology draws on functional peptides that bind both to a biological target and to a specific surface.
