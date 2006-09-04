MedImmune signs with Infinity

MedImmune and Infinity Pharmaceuticals will collaborate to develop small-molecule cancer drugs targeting heat shock protein 90 (Hsp90) and the Hedgehog signaling pathway. Infinity will receive a $70 million up-front fee in exchange for shared rights to its Hsp90 and Hedgehog pathway product development programs, and it could receive an additional $430 million in milestones as products progress toward commercialization. The deal includes IPI-504, an Hsp90 inhibitor that is in Phase I studies for multiple myeloma and gastrointestinal tumors. The companies plan to initiate clinical testing of an oral formulation of IPI-504 in the next 12-18 months.
