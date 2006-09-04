Samuel Danishefsky Wins Inaugural Creativity Award

Samuel J. Danishefsky, a chemistry professor at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University, is the inaugural recipient of the Award for Creativity in Molecular Design & Synthesis. The award, which consists of a plaque and a cash prize, will presented by the Organic Topical Group of the ACS North Jersey Section on Sept. 20 in Somerset, N.J.
The award is given in recognition of accomplishment in pure or applied chemistry as characterized by the initiative, creativeness, leadership, and perseverance of the individual and indicated by published or unpublished evidence. Award candidates are world-renowned leaders of unusual merit; for example, individuals who have demonstrated broad impact in the areas of chemical synthesis, method development, bioorganic/medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, and/or molecular recognition.
The award was established by the North Jersey Section of ACS and is sponsored by Rutgers University and major pharmaceutical companies (Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Schering-Plough, and Roche) throughout New Jersey.
At the presentation, Danishefsky will present a keynote address on provocative problems in total synthesis. For more information, visit www.njacs.org/organic.html.
