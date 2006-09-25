Advertisement

Synthesis

Amides made efficiently from aldehydes

September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Copper-catalyzed reaction of aldehydes with amine hydrochloride salts provides an efficient new route to amide bond formation, according to Woo-Jin Yoo and Chao-Jun Li of McGill University, Montreal (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja064315b). The carbonyl-nitrogen amide moiety is ubiquitous in pharmaceuticals and polymers, the researchers note, and amide bond formation is necessary to couple peptides in protein synthesis. Amides are usually formed by reacting carboxylic acids with an amine, they add, but this and other approaches are limited by costly transition-metal catalysts and the number of available substrates. Building on their previous work on copper-catalyzed oxidative esterification of aldehydes, Yoo and Li reacted various benzaldehydes with alkyl, aryl, or glycine ester amine hydrochlorides in acetonitrile solvent (shown) in the presence of CuI with AgIO3 as the catalyst, tert-butyl hydroperoxide as the oxidant, and CaCO3 as a base. They believe their method is the first example of producing amides and peptides from aldehydes and simple amines.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

