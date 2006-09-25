Lubrizol site goes biodiesel

Lubrizol has agreed to sell its additives and monomers facility in Bromborough on Merseyside, England, to British biodiesel producer D1 Oils for about $5.7 million. Lubrizol was planning to close the site this year and take a $15 million charge. Now the company says it can save as much as $5 million in restructuring costs. D1 plans to invest about $15 million at the site to convert it to biodiesel production. In a similar move, Eastman Chemical agreed in July to sell its Batesville, Ark., specialty chemicals and biodiesel plant to biofuels start-up Viceroy Acquisition.
