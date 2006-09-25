Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Proline Is Found To Prevent Protein Aggregation

by Sarah Everts
September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A small molecule that normally helps a cell survive dehydration can also prevent the formation of protein aggregates that lead to Huntington's disease.

When a cell is exposed to salty conditions, or high osmolarity, water exits the cell, thereby increasing the concentration of proteins that are already in an extremely crowded environment. This stressful situation can lead to protein misfolding. To cope, the cell turns on a cell membrane pump that transports small molecules called osmolytes into the cell for damage control.

Given that osmolytes such as proline, trehalose, or ectoine help cellular proteins deal with stressful situations, biochemists at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, wondered if osmolytes could work in pathological situations-for instance, by helping to prevent aggregation in protein-folding diseases like Huntington's. Proline proved their hunch (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2006, 103, 13357).

To test their theory, Lila Gierasch and Zoya Ignatova put together a protein chimera that favors partially unfolded states because it has a sequence of 53 glutamine residues attached at the end. Such strings of glutamine residues lead to protein aggregation and are the pathological agent of Huntington's disease. Using proline, the researchers blocked the unfolding-prone protein from forming aggregates and reversed the formation of small, early-stage aggregates in vitro and in vivo.

Proline works its magic by destabilizing an aggregation-prone intermediate, by breaking up small aggregates, and by stabilizing the native state of the protein, Gierasch said. The limitation is large, existing aggregates: Proline can prevent further accumulation but it cannot break up large aggregates, Gierasch pointed out. As such, using proline would be more prevention than cure.

Gierasch presented the work during a session of talks that celebrated her receipt of the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal, which was cosponsored by the Divisions of Biological Chemistry and Biochemical Technology.

"Lila has shown very elegantly that one way a cell controls its folding environment is with osmolytes like proline. It's very nice work, very insightful," said Jeffrey F. Kelly, a protein-folding chemist at Scripps Research Institute, who also spoke at the session. "Proline prevents the aggregation of natively unfolded proteins, whose aggregation appears to cause Huntington's disease. Strategies that enhance osmolyte production could therefore serve to ameliorate aggregation diseases."

"Protein aggregation and misfolding reactions are also the bane of protein production and impede pharmaceutical drug development," wrote Mark T. Fisher of the University of Kansas in a Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences commentary. He suggests that mixing proline along with other antiaggregation osmolytes such as trehalose could be used to "enhance everyone's protein-folding toolbox."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE